2020 Ohio primary election results In Ohio, there are 136 Democratic and 82 Republican delegates up for grabs.

Ohio voters will cast their primary ballots on Tuesday, March 17, following four days of early voting in late February.

In the Buckeye State, Democrats have 136 delegates and Republicans have 82 delegates at stake.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

State Significance

During the last presidential cycle, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton defeated Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 56.5% to 42.7%.

On the Republican side, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, celebrated a win in his home state after he defeated then-candidate Donald Trump, 46.8% to 35.6%.

Because of it's diverse demographics, geography and political leanings, the Buckeye State is known as one of the most important battleground states every presidential election cycle.

The historically purple state will be a crucial win for both parties, as only one candidate has gone on to the White House without winning Ohio: John F. Kennedy in 1960.

The 2016 Republican National Convention, where then-candidate President Donald Trump was announced the party's nominee, was held in Cleveland, Ohio.