3 of Trump's most controversial Cabinet picks face confirmation hearings this week

Three of President Donald Trump's most controversial Cabinet picks will face the scrutiny of Senate committees this week -- Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kash Patel.

Director of national intelligence nominee Gabbard’s hearing will take place Thursday morning before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

The former Democratic congresswoman and onetime Democratic presidential candidate has stirred up waves of controversy from across the political spectrum and is expected to face a bruising confirmation battle. Not only are critics wary of her lack of intelligence experience, they have also accused her of promoting an anti-American agenda, including blaming the U.S. for the war in Ukraine and being sympathetic to U.S. adversaries.

Michigan Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin told ABC News’ Martha Raddatz on "This Week" on Sunday that she “do[es] not believe she's qualified for this role.”

“From what I understand from people who have been meeting directly with her, and she hasn't asked to meet with me, is that she doesn't show the competence, the understanding, the depth. She wasn't prepared for her meetings,” Slotkin said, pointing to Gabbard’s “deeply questionable decisions” over her relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham remained tight-lipped about his stance on Gabbard, telling CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" that “we will see how she does” when asked if he planned to support her.

Fellow Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, chairman of the Intelligence Committee, acknowledged concerns with Gabbard, telling Shannon Bream on "Fox News Sunday" that he “understand[s] that people have their differences of opinion” regarding her nomination.

However, he emphasized his faith in her record: “She's passed five different background checks. I reviewed the latest one. It's clean as a whistle,” he said. “It's fine for people to have policy differences and ask questions about those differences. I hope no one would impugn Ms. Gabbard's patriotism or her integrity.”

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard attends the inauguration of Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 20, 2025. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

He also pointed to Pete Hegseth’s successful confirmation to become secretary of defense after a tie-breaking vote Friday despite the controversy that surrounded his nomination.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine -- who was one of three Republicans who voted against Hegseth last week -- expressed caution towards Gabbard.

“There are several questions I want to follow up on in the hearing,” Collins told The Hill on Monday, adding that there are "a lot of obvious issues" with the DNI nominee.

However, Vice President JD Vance remained adamant in supporting Trump's nomination of Gabbard, telling CBS News’ Margaret Brennan on "Face the Nation" on Sunday, “I feel confident that Tulsi Gabbard will ultimately get through.”

“She is a career military servant who's had a classification at the highest levels for nearly two decades. She has impeccable character, impeccable record of service, and she also is a person who I think is going to bring some trust back to the intelligence services,” Vance said during his first interview since becoming vice president.

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's pick to be the director of the FBI, speaks at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, Jan. 20, 2025. Matt Rourke/AP

Also on Thursday, FBI director nominee Kash Patel, who served in several roles in Trump's first administration, will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing.

Patel's nomination has similarly faced backlash, particularly regarding his promoting of conspiracy theories, his defense of Jan. 6 rioters and his threats to target journalists, former senior FBI and Department of Justice officials.

Sen. Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, told reporters last week that he will not vote to advance Patel’s nomination.

"After meeting with him and doing this study, I've come to the conclusion that Kash Patel has neither the experience, the judgment or the temperament to serve as head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to take on this awesome responsibility to keep America safe," Durbin said.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, another member of the Judiciary Committee, called Patel's nomination "alarming" after meeting with him last week.

Coons said he questioned Patel on efforts by Trump to use the FBI for political retribution, as well as his calling for the weaponization of the federal government against Trump’s political enemies.

"I left this meeting still concerned about Mr. Patel’s ability to put past grievances aside and focus the FBI on its core mission of keeping Americans safe," he said in a statement.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th US President in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images

Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will face the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday morning. Kennedy has faced criticism over his history of remarks against vaccines and his recent vaccine skepticism. In addition to asking the federal government to revoke authorization of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, and medical experts have expressed concerns over his views potentially spreading medical misinformation.

Kennedy continues to echo Trump's views. On Sunday, he sent out a fundraising email called Trump's executive order withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization "a massive win" for Kennedy's health agenda and for Americans' "fundamental medical freedom rights."

Trump's withdrawal, which has been criticized by medical and health experts, "marks a turning point for our nation. No more subservience to a globalist organization prioritizing profits over American lives and health," Kennedy said in his fundraiser.