4 dead after DOD-contracted aircraft crashes in Philippines

One U.S. military service member and three defense contractors were killed.

Wreckage of airplane in a rice field in Maguindanao del Sur province, Philippines, after officials say a U.S. military-contracted plane has crashed in a rice field in the southern Philippines, killing all four people on board, on Feb. 6, 2025.

A DOD-contracted aircraft flying an "intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance" mission crashed in the Philippine Province of Maguindanao del Sur, killing all four on board, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said Thursday.

Plane debris is seen at the crash site in Maguindanao del Sur province in southern Philippines on Feb. 6, 2025. A private plane crashed in Maguindanao del Sur province on Thursday afternoon, killing four people, including three foreigners, according to multiple sources. Xinhua via Shutterstock

The victims included one U.S. military service member and three defense contractors, according to federal officials.

"The incident occurred during a routine mission in support of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation activities," U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement, noting that the aircraft was requested by Filipino allies.

The names of the crew are being withheld for at least 24 hours pending next-of-kin notification.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to federal officials.