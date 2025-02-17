4 deputy mayors resign from New York Mayor Eric Adams' administration

They were hired following earlier departures of members of Adams’ inner circle.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE) Awards Celebration at Gracie Mansion in New York, Feb. 13, 2025.

Four top deputies of New York City Mayor Eric Adams resigned Monday after a now-former U.S. attorney in Manhattan accused the mayor and the Justice Department of negotiating a quid pro quo to drop charges against Adams.

First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom, and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chauncey Parker all submitted their resignations.

The four deputy mayors were hired to stabilize city government after earlier high-profile departures of individuals in Adams’ inner circle who themselves were investigated by state and federal prosecutors.

Last week, the Justice Department instructed federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York to drop the bribery case against Adams.

Former U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon said the Justice Department agreed to drop the charges against Adams in exchange for the mayor’s cooperation with President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. She and six other federal prosecutors resigned in protest last week.

Adams previously pleaded not guilty to a five-count indictment that accused him of accepting years of luxury travel gifts in exchange for, among other things, allegedly persuading the New York City Fire Department to approve the opening of the new Turkish consulate in Manhattan despite the lingering safety concerns of inspectors.

In a joint statement Monday from Torres-Springer, Williams-Isom and Joshi, the three deputies said they were stepping down "due to the extraordinary events of the last few weeks and to stay faithful to the oaths we swore to New Yorkers and our families."

"While our time in this administration will come to a close, our support for the incredible public servants across the administration with whom we have stood shoulder to shoulder and our championing of this great city and all it stands for will never cease," the statement said. "We sincerely thank the mayor for giving us the opportunity to serve New Yorkers in these roles, stand ready to ensure a smooth transition of our duties, and wish Mayor Adams and all of our colleagues much strength and courage in the work ahead.”

In a separate statement, Parker called serving in the administration the "honor of a lifetime."

"Together, we have made our streets safer, more just, and have improved quality of life for all New Yorkers," Parker said. "I am confident that the administration will continue on our mission to deliver for the people of this city.”

In response, Adams issued a statement in which he called the resigning deputies "extraordinary public servants who have been vital to our work reshaping New York City."

"Together, we’ve broken housing records, created the most jobs in the city’s history, provided for hundreds of thousands of longtime New Yorkers and migrants, built unprecedented public spaces, and made our city safer at every level," Adams said. "New Yorkers owe them an enormous debt of gratitude for their service to our city."

Adams said he was "disappointed" by their resignations, but said that "given the current challenges, I understand their decision and wish them nothing but success in the future."

The four deputies "will remain in their roles for the time being to ensure a seamless transition," Adams added.

"The people of New York City remain, without question, our top priority," Adams further said. "I am solely beholden to the 8.3 million New Yorkers I represent, and I will always put this city first – as I always have."