More than 900 former DOJ employees urge Senate to reject Bove appeals court nomination

Emil Bove, President Donald Trump's nominee to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Third Circuit, testifies during his Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearing, June 25, 2025 in Washington.

More than 900 former Justice Department employees sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday urging lawmakers to vote down the nomination of Emil Bove, the controversial top DOJ official who formerly served as President Donald Trump's defense attorney, to a seat on the powerful Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

"We are all alarmed by DOJ leadership's recent deviations from constitutional principles and institutional guardrails. We also share a grave concern over the senseless attacks on the dedicated career employees who are the backbone of the Department," the employees wrote in their letter. "Emil Bove has been a leader in this assault."

The letter was organized by Justice Connection, a group that has sought to provide legal support for DOJ employees fired or otherwise targeted by the Trump administration.

It comes just one day before Bove's nomination is set to be voted out of the Judiciary Committee on Thursday, where Republican members appear to be unanimous in their approval of him being confirmed for the lifetime appointment on the appeals court that oversees districts in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Bove has repeatedly drawn criticism from Democrats in the opening six months of Trump's presidency for cultivating a reputation as one of President Trump's chief enforcers at DOJ.

He has fired scores of one-time career officials at Main Justice and the FBI, including prosecutors who worked on former special counsel Jack Smith's investigations of Trump as well as the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Emil Bove, President Donald Trump's nominee to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Third Circuit, testifies during his Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearing, June 25, 2025 in Washington. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Bove also was at the center of the department's controversial decision to drop the federal corruption case against New York Democratic Mayor Eric Adams, which led to the resignations of multiple prosecutors who argued the effort appeared to be a 'quid pro quo' to secure Adams' cooperation with the Trump administration's immigration enforcement actions.

Adams and Bove have both denied any such 'quid pro quo' arrangement, but in agreeing to drop the charges the federal judge overseeing Adams' case dinged the Justice Department writing, "Everything here smacks of a bargain."

"Mr. Bove's trampling over institutional norms in this case, and in others, sent shockwaves through the ranks -- cratering morale, triggering mass departures, and eroding the effectiveness of DOJ's vital work," the more than 900 prosecutors wrote of Bove's actions. "Prosecutorial authority carries profound consequences on individuals' lives and the integrity of our public institutions; wielding it without impartiality is a flagrant abuse of that power."

More recently, however, Bove's actions have come under scruitny as the subject of a whistleblower complaint by fired DOJ attorney Erez Reuveni, who has accused Bove and other top DOJ officials of repeatedly discussing how they could potentially disobey court orders that seek to restrict the Trump Administration's immigration actions.

Reuveni's complaint alleged that in one meeting Bove suggested saying 'f--- you' to courts who may try to block deportations under the 'Alien Enemies Act.'

During his confirmation hearing, Bove disputed much of Reuveni's complaint -- though he only said he could "not recall" using such an expletive to describe their response to a court order.

"Each one of the undersigned would testify, under oath, that we have never -- and would never -- tell a Justice Department attorney to consider defying a court order," the letter said. "Moreover, the Justice Department's later defiance of judicial mandates in the cases where Mr. Bove previewed doing so further suggests that disregarding court orders was Mr. Bove's intent all along."

Republicans on the committee rushed to Bove's defense in the wake of the whistleblower complaint, and accused Reuveni of partnering with Democrats in seeking to tank Bove's nomination by filing it with the committee just 24 hours before he was set to appear publicly before them.

Responding to the letter Wednesday, DOJ official Brian Nieves attacked Justice Connection as a "political hit squad masquerading as a support network" and said "they certainly don't speak for DOJ."

"They speak for a bitter faction angry they no longer call the shots," said Nieves, a deputy chief of staff to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. "Their attacks on Emil Bove are dishonest, coordinated, and disgraceful."