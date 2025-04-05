A deal for TikTok seemingly falls hostage to the US-China trade war 

The TikTok negotiations were led by the vice president, sources told ABC News.

After months of negotiations, a deal to turn over TikTok’s United States operations to a new company with a majority American ownership was finalized on Wednesday, according to senior administration officials.

The investors -- which included Oracle, Blackstone, Andreeson Horowitz and several others -- ByteDance and the Trump administration negotiated and agreed to the terms.

The plan was for President Donald Trump to sign an executive order to approve the deal this week, triggering a 120-day closing period to finalize the paperwork and financing.

TikTok app logo, Aug. 22, 2022. Dado Ruvic/Reuters, FILE

ByteDance would have maintained a minority ownership in the new company, under the 20% threshold required by Congress.

All that remained was for the Chinese government to approve the deal — something all sides of the negotiations expected would happen.

However, on Wednesday afternoon, Trump announced his tariffs.

Thursday morning, representatives for ByteDance called the White House to say the Chinese government would not approve the deal until negotiations could be held on Trump’s tariffs.

The deal remains in limbo, hostage to the emerging trade war between the U.S. and China.

On Friday, Trump said he is extending the deadline for TikTok to be banned or sold off by its Chinese-owned parent company, ByteDance.

The previous April 5 deadline will be pushed 75 days, Trump said in a post to his social media platform. It's the second time he has pushed the deadline since taking office.

The TikTok negotiations were led by Vice President JD Vance, sources told ABC News. The deal is currently not being renegotiated with investors and the White House both standing by.

The revival appears to depend on what happens with U.S. and China negotiations on trade.