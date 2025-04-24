She says she wants to hear from those "hurt by Trump's dangerous agenda."

First on ABC: Warren investigates impact on students, teachers from Education Dept. cuts

Sen. Elizabeth Warren questions Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, April 8, 2025.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Save Our Schools campaign is launching a comprehensive investigation into the Trump administration's effort to close the Department of Education.

"I'm opening this investigation to hear directly from students, parents, teachers, and borrowers who are being hurt by Trump's dangerous agenda," Warren wrote in a statement obtained first by ABC News.

"Their stories matter -- and they are why I'm in this fight," she said.

Warren said since Trump's move to effectively abolish the agency, Americans have told her how public education has shaped and strengthened their lives. She sent a letter to a dozen education and civil rights groups, seeking answers to how abolishing the department will impact millions of students and families.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren questions Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, April 8, 2025. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

The letters went out to the NAACP, NEA, AFT and several other groups. In them, Warren called Trump's plan to close the department and ostensibly return education power and decision to the states a "reckless crusade."

"I request your assistance in understanding whether the Trump Administration's efforts to dismantle the Department will jeopardize students' access to affordable, accessible, and high-quality public education," Warren wrote in the series of letters.

Warren asks for details on how students and families will be affected by any cuts to funding or services if the Education Department is abolished or its functions are transferred to other federal agencies. The groups have until May 22 to respond.

The Massachusetts Democrat and former public school teacher outlines what she calls the Education Department's key functions in each letter, including protecting the civil rights of students, providing funding for students with disabilities, funding research that helps educators and students, and distributing federal financial aid for students to attain higher education.

"School districts are already preparing for potential funding delays or cuts caused by the dismantling of the Department, with states sounding the alarm about the impact of these funding disruptions on programs like free school lunches for low-income students," Warren wrote.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon does a television interview at the White House, April 16, 2025, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

But Education Secretary Linda McMahon previously told ABC News "none of the funding will stop" for mandatory programs, arguing that more funding could go to the states if the department is eliminated. It would also take 60 "yes" votes in the Senate to overcome a Democratic filibuster and completely dismantle the agency Congress created.

National Parents Union President Keri Rodrigues decried the president and McMahon's mission to shutter the agency, calling it a "constitutional crisis on almost every front."

NAACP President Derrick Johnson said the administration is "deliberately dismantling the basic functions of our democracy, one piece at a time."

Warren's comprehensive investigation also comes on the heels of roughly 2,000 employees at the education department officially being separated from the agency. The Education Department was slashed nearly in half, including hundreds of Federal Student Aid (FSA) employees whose jobs Warren stressed are critically important to students in need. In addition, Warren said downsizing the agency will have "dire consequences" for the country's more than 40 million student loan borrowers.

An exterior view of the Department of Education building, March 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Launched in April, her Save Our Schools campaign vowed to fight back against the administration's executive order entitled improving education outcomes by empowering parents, states and communities.

Through a combination of federal investigations, oversight, storytelling, and lawsuits, Warren said she will work with the community, including lawmakers in Congress, to do everything she possibly can to defend public education.

"The federal government has invested in our public schools," Warren said in an exclusive interview with ABC News.

"Taking that away from our kids so that a handful of billionaires can be even richer is just plain ugly and I will fight it with everything I've got."