Africa terror group ramping up ability to strike inside the US, general says

Commander of U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley speaks during the African Chiefs of Defence Conference 2025 (ACHOD25) opening ceremony at Radisson Blu Hotel Gardens, in Nairobi, Kenya, May 28, 2025.

The Sahel region in Africa is now the “epicenter of terrorism on the globe,” a four-star Marine Corps general warned Thursday, with terror factions there having increased their presence dramatically in the past three years and ramping up their ability to launch attacks inside the U.S.

The dire warning by Gen. Michael Langley, head of U.S. Africa Command, comes as the Trump administration cancels aid programs across the continent and considers consolidating military leadership in Africa with one already overseeing troops in Europe.

“It is the flashpoint of prolonged conflict and growing instability. It is the epicenter of terrorism on the globe,” Langley said of Sahel region in Africa, namely Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

Of particular concern is one faction aligned with al-Qaeda known as “JNIM,” which has expanded “fourfold” since 2022 and now controls much of Burkina Faso, he said.

“We're keeping a good eye on this, because they could have the capacity to attack the homeland,” he said of the group.

U.S. officials have long warned about the growing influence of powerful terror groups operating out of north, west and central Africa, particularly as China and Russia invest heavily there and are forging alliances with local governments to gain influence.

Last year, the U.S. shuttered a military base in Niger that was considered a crucial hub for American counterterrorism operations after the governing militia there asked the U.S. to leave and welcomed Russian troops instead.

“Extremist groups are gaining ground and also expanding their ambitions. Therein lies the threat to the homeland as they gain in capability and capacity,” he said.