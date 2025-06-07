Ahead of WorldPride, US Park Police, NPS close off key Pride gathering spot

There are no known credible threats to the nation's capital during WorldPride.

There are no known credible threats to the nation's capital as tens of thousands gather in Washington this weekend to celebrate WorldPride, Capital Pride's 50th anniversary, officials told ABC News.

But despite that, the U.S. Park Police and National Park Service have temporarily closed Dupont Circle Park, long the site of unofficial Pride parties and gatherings in the city, and that decision is drawing objections.

Preparations for the international celebration have been years in the making, and at least one party promoter already advertised an event in the park before the closing was announced.

After a debate between federal officials, city police and LGBTQ+ activists, the U.S. Park Police announced the park would close from 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 5, through approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 8.

Closing the park, federal officials say, is part of a broader federal security plan amid what they say are concerns about crowd control and potential disruptions.

In recent years, the space has seen several incidents that that officials say prompted concern from law enforcement.

According to authorities, in 2019, a person was arrested after gunshots caused crowds to flee. In 2023, the park was vandalized, resulting in $175,000 in damage to the historic fountain. In 2024, a group of minors was found drinking, smoking marijuana and fighting in the park. They later ran into nearby businesses and reportedly stole items.

In a letter obtained by ABC News, the U.S. Park Police wrote that the closure is necessary to "secure the park, deter potential violence, reduce the risk of destructive acts and decrease the need for extensive law enforcement presences."

A U.S. Park Police vehicle stands by as workers put up fencing around Dupont Circle ahead of the World Pride Parade, June 6, 2025, in Washington. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Both the U.S. Park Police and the Metropolitan Police Department cited unsafe conditions and property damage during Pride weekend festivities in 2019, 2023 and 2024.

MPD initially requested in April that the park be closed for Pride weekend. However, MPD Chief Pamela Smith, the first African American woman to lead the U.S. Park Police in its 200-year-plus history, attempted to get the closure rescinded after public backlash, saying, "D.C. is no stranger to high-profile gatherings. We have a proven track record of hosting them safely and successfully, and this year will be no different."

But the U.S. Park Police and the National Park Service denied the request.

The agencies said the request "does not provide any remedy or solutions to the significant amount of criminal activity and resource destruction that has historically been committed in Dupont Circle Park during DC Pride weekend, or the large strain on law enforcement resources that would be remedied by a park closure with anti-scale fence."

MPD will have an increased presence throughout D.C. during WorldPride and Capital Pride. It will coordinate with neighboring jurisdictions and activate special units to assist with crowd management and traffic.

Police will also increase patrols in high-crime areas starting this weekend through the end of August.

"MPD, alongside all of our district agencies and public safety partners, have been working for many months to plan for these large-scale events that are happening this summer, and our joint planning efforts have included site visits, tabletop exercise, intelligence coordination and layered security strategies tailored uniquely to these events to ensure that we can keep our city safe for World Pride 2025," Smith said. "We have been planning for over a year."

Days after WorldPride, the nation's capital will host a June 14 military parade marking the 250th anniversary of the Army, though officials said there aren't any known credible threats for that event either.

That Army parade will be the sixth National Special Security Event that Washington has hosted this year.

"There's no place more experienced than the District of Columbia in executing these large-scale events," Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah said last week.