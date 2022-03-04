Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Sen. Marco Rubio on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, March 6, 2021

HEADLINERS

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

Exclusive

Sen. Marco Rubio

(R) Florida

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Jonathan Karl

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent

Co-Anchor, “This Week”

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Julie Pace

Executive Editor, The Associated Press

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Plus, “This Week” previews George Stephanopoulos Productions’ “Two Men At War,” which begins streaming Sunday, March 6, only on Hulu

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.