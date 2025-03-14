Schumer spending bill fallout a symptom of disjointed Democratic strategy: ANALYSIS

If Democrats want to fight, it would require coherent collective strategy.

The ruin that was the 2024 election for Democrats in Washington will be replayed over and over again. The latest episode: Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's about-face on Republican's spending bill.

After announcing that he be a no vote on the proposed spending plan -- a decision that could have led to a government shutdown -- Schumer backed down, saying from the floor he would vote yes.

"I will vote to keep the government open. I believe it is the best way to minimize the harm that the Trump administration will do to the American people," Schumer said Thursday.

Schumer framed the vote as a choice between a "bad" spending bill and "a far worse option" in a government shutdown.

The switch-up earned him the praise of President Donald Trump but the ire of prominent Democrats.

Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill, Mar. 11, 2025, in Washington. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

"The strength of our leadership in this moment is going to demonstrate the strength of our caucus," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on CNN Thursday. "And I cannot urge enough how bad of an idea it is to empower and enable Donald Trump and Elon Musk in this moment. It is dangerous and it is reckless."

Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker pushed Senate Democrats to vote against the spending bill.

"Democrats have the ability to force bipartisanship and bring the two sides together to make a budget that reflects priorities we all ought to share," Pritzker said in a statement Friday. He later added, "Democrats have the power to stop the cessation of power to Donald Trump and Elon Musk and they should use it. I urge a no vote on the Continuing Resolution."

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi added to the pile on, calling the funding bill a "a false choice between a government shutdown or a blank check that makes a devastating assault on the well-being of working families across America." She added, "but this false choice that some are buying instead of fighting is unacceptable."

It's the struggle Democrats will continue to find themselves in. They have few tools in their arsenal in the nation's capital where Republicans control both chambers of Congress and none dare stand in the way of Trump and his agenda. It's a world in which across-the-aisle collaboration -- like Democratic majorities -- are a thing of the past.

If Democrats want to mount a fight, it would require coherent collective strategy, but they just can't seem to get on the same page about how to use the little power they have. Even in the face of unpopular Trump policies and an even more unpopular partnership with Elon Musk, Democrats are managing to make their intraparty differences and disjointed strategy the story.

The Democratic response or lack thereof to Republicans and the Trump agenda will be determinative of voters' enthusiasm to turn out for them in the coming midterm year -- their next big hope to reclaim some power.