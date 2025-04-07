Appeals court affirms judge's order to return wrongly deported Maryland man

A judge on Saturday ruled he must be returned to the U.S.

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected the Trump administration's emergency motion to block a federal judge's order to return Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia to the U.S. after he was sent to a prison in El Salvador despite having protected legal status.

In a unanimous decision, the panel of three judges agreed U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis' order requiring the government "to facilitate and effectuate the return of [Garcia] by the United States by no later than 11:59 pm on Monday, April 7, 2025," should not be stayed.

This undated photo provided by CASA, an immigrant advocacy organization, in April 2025, shows Kilmar Abrego Garcia. CASA via AP

"The United States Government has no legal authority to snatch a person who is lawfully present in the United States off the street and remove him from the country without due process," the judges said. "The Government's contention otherwise, and its argument that the federal courts are powerless to intervene, are unconscionable."

Xinis had ruled on Saturday that the man must be returned to the U.S.

