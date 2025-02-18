Apprehensions along the southwestern border plummeted in January: CBP

The daily rate of apprehensions dropped more after Trump's inauguration

The number of apprehensions along the southwestern U.S. border plummeted by a third during January, according to statistics obtained by ABC News on Tuesday.

There were 61,465 apprehensions along the southwest border in January, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, down from 96,048 in December 2024.

The numbers fell even more after President Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, according to the data.

In the three weeks before the inauguration, there was a daily average of more than 2,000 apprehensions, which fell to a daily average of 786 migrant apprehensions after the inauguration.

US Army soldiers patrol the US-Mexico border at Eagle Pass, Texas, Jan. 24, 2025. Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

There were 176,195 migrant apprehensions along the southwest border in January 2024.

From Jan. 21 through Jan. 31, the number of U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions along the southwest border dropped 85% from the same period in 2024, according to data obtained by ABC News. In the 11 days after Jan. 20, migrants apprehended at ports of entry declined by 93%.

Trump signed executive orders shortly after taking office that declared a national emergency at the border and authorized active duty military and National Guard troops to support CPB's law enforcement activities. The government has been using military planes to return migrants to their home countries. In addition, the administration has said it is targeting gang members and violent offenders in its crackdown. It also rescinded a policy that barred law enforcement activities at schools and churches and at courthouses.

“The men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection are aggressively implementing the President’s Executive Orders to secure our borders. These actions have already resulted in dramatic improvements in border security,” said Pete Flores, acting CBP commissioner. “The reduction in illegal aliens attempting to make entry into the U.S., compounded by a significant increase in repatriations, means that more officers and agents are now able to conduct the enforcement duties that make our border more secure and our country safer.”

CBP and military troops have “dramatically increased” patrolling the southern border, according to CBP.

Numbers of monthly border apprehensions fell below 100,000 for the first time in years in November 2024, according to CBP data.