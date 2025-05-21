Army prepares tanks for DC military parade that could cost $45 million

The parade marks the Army's 250th year and falls on Trump's birthday.

Tanks are loaded for transport at Fort Cavazos, near Killeen, Texas, May 21, 2025.

The Army on Wednesday began preparing to ship Abrams tanks from its base in Fort Cavazos, Texas, to Washington, D.C., to participate in its 250th birthday parade along the National Mall on June 14, loading the tanks aboard trains that will depart later this month.

In all, 28 M1A1 Abrams tanks will be sent to participate in the parade, officials said.

The 250th Army celebration, which also happens to fall on President Donald Trump's birthday, has stoked speculation that Trump is using the event to get the kind of grand military parade he sought in his first term. That event was canceled, though, when cost estimates topped $90 million.

Also included will be Bradley Fighting Vehicles and Stryker vehicles, along with World War II-era platforms such as the M4 Sherman tank, the Douglas C-47 transport aircraft and the P-51 Mustang fighter. Cobra and Huey helicopters will be included among the 50 Army aircraft in the parade, as will 34 horses, two mules, one wagon and a dog.

Tanks are loaded for transport at Fort Cavazos, near Killeen, Texas, May 21, 2025. Jim Vertuno/AP

Officials said the heavy equipment will be staged at West Potomac Park in Washington ahead of the parade, which will follow along Constitution Avenue and end near the White House, where parachutists with the Army's Golden Knights will jump onto the Ellipse.

One of those parachutists will offer a single folded flag to Trump. After the parade is finished, Trump is expected to administer a constitutional oath to some 250 new and reenlisting Army recruits.

"The parade will trace the Army's evolution from the Revolutionary War through to the U.S. Army of Tomorrow," America250 said in a press release. "Attendees will experience 250 years of Army heritage through historical U.S. Army personnel reenactors, period-accurate equipment, vehicles, impressive flyovers, and military bands participating in this landmark event."

U.S. Army Abrams tanks take part in a military parade in Warsaw on Polish Army Day, Aug. 15, 2024. Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images

The Army said it expects to spend anywhere from $25 million to $45 million on this year's events, although the final tally is expected to be much higher when other costs are factored in. The U.S. Secret Service has designated the event a "national security special event" akin to the Super Bowl or a presidential inauguration, requiring significant security resources. The Department of Homeland Secretary has not released a cost estimate for securing the event.

The Army also will be on the hook for any damage done to roads in Maryland and Washington. Officials said they will mitigate the risk of damage by putting new rubber treads on heavy vehicles and metal plates on the roads where tanks might have to take a sharp turn.

The Army said 6,700 soldiers will begin arriving Washington, D.C., on June 11 and will sleep on cots inside unused federal office buildings, including the Department of Agriculture. Shower trailers will be set up in secured areas for the troops, who will also be offered a $69-per-day stipend, two ready-to-eat meals and a hot dinner provided by a contractor.

Many of the soldiers will march in the parade in period costumes, including Revolutionary War garb purchased from a production company, with the goal of telling the public the story of the service's 250 years.