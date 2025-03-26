Atlantic story on Yemen chat reportedly showed rare instance of Vance breaking with Trump

VP reportedly asked if Trump knew the attack was 'inconsistent' with his policy.

Vice President JD Vance listens as President Donald Trump delivers remarks, in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, Mar. 21, 2025.

Amid the fallout from The Atlantic's Monday article reportedly detailing the Signal group chat discussing the U.S. attack on Houthis in Yemen, Vice President JD Vance appearing to break with President Donald Trump is also getting attention.

Vance made a noteworthy statement in the chat, appearing to break with Trump and questioning whether the president recognized that a unilateral U.S. attack on the Houthis to keep international shipping lanes open was at odds with his tough talk about European nations paying their share of such efforts, according to an account by Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic editor-in-chief who said he was inadvertently included in the conversation.

"I am not sure the president is aware how inconsistent this is with his message on Europe right now," Vance wrote in the chat, according to Goldberg. "There's a further risk that we see a moderate to severe spike in oil prices. I am willing to support the consensus of the team and keep these concerns to myself. But there is a strong argument for delaying this a month, doing the messaging work on why this matters, seeing where the economy is, etc."

On the day before the attack, according to The Atlantic's reporting published on Monday, Vance participated in the chat as he told the group he was traveling to Michigan for an economic event.

"Team, I am out for the day doing an economic event in Michigan. But I think we are making a mistake," Vance wrote in the chat, according to Goldberg. "3 percent of US trade runs through the suez. 40 percent of European trade does. There is a real risk that the public doesn't understand this or why it's necessary. The strongest reason to do this is, as POTUS said, to send a message."

Ultimately, he supported the attack, telling Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, “if you think we should do it let’s go. I just hate bailing Europe out again,” according to Goldberg's account.

The White House has insisted the communications in the group chat were not war plans and criticized The Atlantic journalist who detailed the account.

"This entire story was another hoax written by a Trump-hater who is well-known for his sensationalist spin," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X on Wednesday.

William Martin, Vance's communications director, said the vice president and Trump "are in complete agreement."

“The Vice President’s first priority is always making sure that the President’s advisers are adequately briefing him on the substance of their internal deliberations. Vice President Vance unequivocally supports this administration’s foreign policy. The President and the Vice President have had subsequent conversations about this matter and are in complete agreement,” he said in a statement.

Asked if Vance and Trump had spoken between the time Vance raised his concerns with the group, as reported by The Atlantic, and he concurred with those advocating to go ahead with the strike, a spokesperson for Vance said the statement Martin provided to ABC News made it clear that they did, pointing out the line that they had “subsequent conversations about this matter.”

The comments from Vance are striking, given that he has been in lockstep, at least in public, with Trump, his top defender most of the time since being chosen as his running mate last July.

No situation depicted that more than Trump and Vance's Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this month, where the three men got into a shouting match in front of the media over the prospects of a ceasefire deal to end the war in Ukraine. Vance berated Zelenskyy for not being thankful for the support the U.S. has provided Ukraine.

"Mr. President, with respect, I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media," Vance said to Zelenskyy. "Right now, you guys are going around enforcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict."

During the campaign cycle, where Vance was the policy attack dog for the president and previously said that Trump needs a vice president who wouldn't "stab" him in the back, there was only a handful of times he deviated from Trump on policy, with the most notable incident occurring in an NBC interview during the presidential campaign when he said Trump would veto a national abortion ban. A few weeks later, Trump, during his debate with Kamala Harris hosted by ABC News, was asked about Vance's comments on an abortion ban.

President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Mar. 13, 2025 as Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz listen. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

"Well, I didn't discuss it with JD, in all fairness," Trump said.

Since then, Vance has been more careful not to deviate publicly from the president's policy position.

Following their victory in November, a source close to Vance told ABC News that the vice president was tasked to ensure that all of the priorities of the Trump administration move forward and would work on any of the issues Trump needs him to further.

In November, a source familiar with Vance and Trump's relationship said Vance was focused on doing whatever was needed to support the president-elect and the administration.