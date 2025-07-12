Attorney General Bondi fired at least 20 officials with ties to Jack Smith investigation: Sources

Attorney General Pam Bondi has fired at least 20 prosecutors and support staffers who assisted former Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigations into President Donald Trump, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News Saturday.

Senior leadership at the department had already ousted most of the remaining prosecutors associated with the probes.

A DOJ spokesperson didn't immediately respond to ABC News' requests for comment.

Some of staffers who have been identified through the Justice Department's "weaponization working group" may not have had any significant role in driving the prosecutions themselves and were, support staff, litigation assistants and U.S. marshals, according to sources.

The firings have sent a chill through the remainder of the DOJ's career workforce, which had previously been left shaken by dramatic purges and reassignments of officials in the early days of Trump's presidency.

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House, June 27, 2025, in Washington. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

