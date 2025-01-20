Biden gives farewell remarks: 'We're not leaving the fight'

Former President Joe Biden told his staffers, "We're not leaving the fight," during farewell remarks following Trump's inauguration on Monday.

Biden referenced President Donald Trump's inauguration remarks, which offered a scathing rebuke of the Biden administration while laying out Trump's immediate plans upon returning to office.

"We have a lot more to do. We heard the inaugural address today," Biden said in his remarks at Joint Base Andrews before getting on a plane with former first lady Jill Biden.

"We've got a lot more to do," Biden continued, before making the sign of the cross to laughs.

Former President Joe Biden speaks as former first lady Jill Biden looks on at Joint Base Andrews, Md., following inauguration ceremonies on Jan. 20, 2025. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The former president urged his staffers to stay "engaged," whether that's in the public or private sector, academia or running for office themselves.

"We're leaving office, but we're not leaving the fight," Biden said. "You're smart, you're skilled, you're passionate and the country needs you again."

He said his dad taught him that a measure of a person is how quickly they get back up after getting knocked down.

"That's what we have to do right now. We've always done our best as Americans. We never, never, never give up, ever," he said.

Former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden wave as they board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, during a farewell ceremony, Jan. 20, 2025, following Donald Trump's inauguration. Allison Robbert/AFP via Getty Images

He said he hopes his staffers look back on the past four years with "the same pride I have of all you've done."

"You did it upholding core values of honesty, decency, integrity," he said. "You represent the best of who we are as Americans. And that's not a joke. That's real."

Biden also expressed optimism that their term wouldn't be undone.

"Just as I've said of the laws we've enacted, our seeds are gonna grow and bloom for decades to come," he said.

He closed by expressing his gratitude for his staffers and their families and the chance to serve with them.

"I've been doing this for 50 years, you’re the best group of people," Biden said to cheers. "It's been the honor of my life to serve as your president."

He also quoted from the Seamus Heaney poem, "The Cure at Troy," saying, "Once in a lifetime, the longed-for tidal wave of justice will rise up and hope and history rhyme."

"You made it rhyme louder than it's rhymed in a long time," he said. "We're on the cusp of real change, so let's help hope and history rhyme."