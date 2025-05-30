He spoke to reporters about his treatment after a veterans memorial in Delaware.

Biden says 'I feel good' and 'optimistic' in 1st public comments since cancer diagnosis

Former President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony, at Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle, Delaware, May 30, 2025.

Former President Joe Biden, after delivering his first public remarks since his office announced he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, told reporters on Friday that he was feeling "optimistic" about his prognosis.

“Well, the prognosis is good. You know, we're working on everything. It's moving along. So, I feel good,” Biden said.

Former President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony, at Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle, Delaware, May 30, 2025. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

He said he had decided on a treatment option, mentioning that he would be taking various medications.

“The expectation is, we're going to be able to beat this,” he added.

