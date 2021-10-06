Biden enlists CEOs to pressure GOP as potential US default looms

A potential U.S. default is less than two weeks away.

President Joe Biden ratcheted up pressure on Republicans Wednesday, hosting the heads of several major banks and corporations to discuss the dangers of the U.S. defaulting on its debts. That could happen in less than two weeks if Congress doesn't act, with a catastrophic impact on the economy.

Biden was meeting with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, Citi CEO Jane Fraser, and several other business leaders shortly before a Senate vote that could end the crisis -- but that Republicans have pledged to block.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said Republicans in the Senate will filibuster a House-passed measure that would suspend the debt limit -- and avoid a potential default -- until December 2022. At least 10 Republicans would need to join all Senate Democrats to break a GOP filibuster and allow a simple majority vote to pass the bill.

The president's meeting with CEOs comes a day after he expressed openness to revising the Senate rules to do away with the need for 60 votes in this instance -- instead requiring a simple majority, which Democrats have.

"I think that's a real possibility," Biden said late Tuesday, when asked if Democrats were considering that possibility.

But every Democratic senator would need to be on board with that option, and late Tuesday, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he opposed invoking the so-called "nuclear option" to make an exception to the filibuster in this case. On Wednesday morning, Manchin said "nothing changes" in his position.

Instead, Republicans want Democrats to take a more politically untenable -- and procedurally cumbersome route. That would force them to choose a massive dollar amount to raise the limit to, rather than just suspending it -- tying them to that number as Republicans stand aside.

On Monday, Biden blasted Republicans for standing in the way of Democrats' ability to suspend the limit with just 50 votes. Economists warn that Congress's failure to act -- and a U.S. default -- would lead to millions of jobs lost, markets tanking, Social Security benefits and military salaries halted and a potential recession.

"They need to stop playing Russian roulette with the U.S. economy," Biden said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the U.S. could run out of money to pay off its past debts by Oct. 18 unless Congress suspends the limit on spending. She has warned that even waiting to the last minute -- and creating uncertainty -- could hurt the economy.

Lawmakers have suspended the debt ceiling 80 times before, including three times when Democrats joined with Republicans to do so under then-President Donald Trump.

McConnell, R-Ky., has said repeatedly that Democrats should have to hike the debt limit to cover the cost of potentially trillions in yet-passed parts of Biden's agenda, though the debt limit must be raised to cover spending that already took place under the Trump administration with unified GOP support.

In fact, nearly 98 percent of that debt was incurred before Biden took office, according to an analysis by the Associated Press.

Biden has said twice this week -- Monday and Tuesday -- that he planned to speak with McConnell. The two played key roles in dissolving another partisan fight over the debt ceiling in 2011.

The GOP opposition to suspending the debt ceiling has created a headache for Biden, who has been trying to reach a deal with Democratic members of Congress on trillions of dollars in spending on physical infrastructure, new social programs and combating climate change.

ABC News' Trish Turner and Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.