Bush Says War on Cancer Is 'Winnable'

W A S H I N G T O N, June 1 -- President Bush welcomed breast cancersurvivors to the White House today, declaring that advances inmedical research give him "some measure of confidence that the waron cancer is winnable."

"I hope, I believe and I pray that we are on the verge of greatvictories against breast cancer," Bush told dozens of women whowill participate in the National Race for the Cure on Saturday.

Organizers of the race, which first took place in 1983, expect1.3 million people to participate this year in 112 eventsnationwide, raising money for research, community programs and freecancer screenings for uninsured women.

First lady Laura Bush, her mother a breast cancer survivor, andHealth and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson, whosemother-in-law died of breast cancer and whose wife survived thedisease, joined Bush at the East Room event. The stately room wasfilled with women wearing pink T-shirts, a symbol of their fightagainst the disease.

The president, Laura Bush and Thompson all wore pink ribbons ontheir suit lapels to show their support of the cause.

"As long as there is a reason to wear pink," the first ladysaid, "my husband will be on our side."

'The Power of Hope'

Bush's budget includes $766 million for breast cancer research,prevention, screening and education programs.

"In your suffering you have shown dignity and determination.Grit and Grace. Courage and character," the president said. "Andthrough your fight against cancer, you have become witnesses to thepower of hope."

He said fewer women are dying of breast cancer, awareness andearly detection of it are on the rise and better treatments arebecoming available.

"For the first time in human history we can say with somemeasure of confidence that the war on cancer is winnable," Bushsaid.

Thompson said he will participate in the run Saturday. Bush, aregular jogger who plans to spend the weekend at Camp David, saidhe won't be able to take part.