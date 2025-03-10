Biden's intelligence access to President's Daily Brief revoked, DNI Gabbard says

Tulsi Gabbard is sworn in as Director of National Intelligence at the White House, Feb. 12, 2025.

Tulsi Gabbard is sworn in as Director of National Intelligence at the White House, Feb. 12, 2025.

President Donald Trump has officially revoked access to the President's Daily Brief, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard posted on Monday.

Former President Joe Biden -- who barred Trump from receiving classified briefings after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob -- will no longer receive the top-secret intelligence information according to Trump's directive, a process he first ordered begun in February.

The moves are the latest in Trump's retribution campaign against what he claims was "weaponization" of the justice and intelligence segments of the federal government under Biden and Democrats.

President Joe Biden looks on after he delivered his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House, Jan. 15, 2025. Mandel Ngan/Pool/Getty Images

Trump also ordered revoked the security clearances of former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former national security adviser Jake Sullivan, former Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and attorneys Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, and Andrew Weissman.

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on March 7, 2025. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Gabbard confirmed the decision on X, writing: "Per @POTUS directive, I have revoked security clearances and barred access to classified information for Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, and Andrew Weissman, along with the 51 signers of the Hunter Biden "disinformation" letter. The President's Daily Brief is no longer being provided to former President Biden."

Andrew Weissman, who has most recently been a commentator on MSNBC, served as the chief prosecutor in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election. Mark Zaid is a national security lawyer who represented the whistleblower at the heart of the Trump first impeachment inquiry involving Ukraine. Eisen is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, an attorney and a CNN legal analyst and co-founder of the States United Democracy Center.

In February, Trump issued an executive order to start the process of revoking security clearances held by dozens of intelligence officials he says falsely claimed in a letter during the 2020 election season that Hunter Biden’s laptop contained Russian disinformation.