The money would also go toward the border and Taiwan, to persuade Republicans.

President Joe Biden is expected to make the case for continued support for Ukraine and Israel in a rare Oval Office address on Thursday night, as the White House has been preparing a $100 billion foreign aid proposal for Congress that includes some $60 billion in assistance for Kyiv and another $10 billion for Israel, several officials tell ABC News.

In a bid to sweeten the deal for skeptical Republican lawmakers, the full-year request was also expected to include money for the U.S.-Mexico border and for Taiwan, according to the officials.

Aides have cautioned that the numbers in the aid package were rough estimates and that details remained fluid.

Taken together, the emerging proposal suggests an administration deeply worried the country could be dragged into multiple conflicts abroad -- in Europe, where Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, and in the Middle East, where Israel is fighting Hamas after a terror attack. At the same time, America is grappling with Central and South American migrants rushing to its own border.

In all, "this is a moment in which the administration needs to respond," the White House's deputy national security adviser, Jon Finer, said on ABC's "Good Morning America" ahead of Biden's speech.

"We believe that Congress as well needs to act to make sure that we have the resources to be able to continue our leadership," Finer said.

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

According to one senior White House official, Biden worked on his speech throughout the week, including en route from Israel after a rare wartime visit on Wednesday. He is expected to explain to the public why he feels backing Israel and Ukraine is so critical and what is at stake.

Still, the proposal to spend some $5 billion a month in Ukraine is likely to meet opposition on Capitol Hill. Republicans there are divided on the issue and some have questioned the ongoing support, pointing to polls that show a notable minority of Americans say the U.S. is doing too much in Ukraine. GOP lawmakers also argue the money would be better used on domestic issues.

Bundling Ukraine aid with Israel, border security and assistance for Taiwan -- all GOP priorities -- is widely seen as a tactic by the White House to push the proposal through a Congress currently gripped by dysfunction.

At the time of Biden's speech, the House had not yet been able to agree on a speaker amid weeks of conservative infighting.

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Ukrainian presidential palace on Feb. 20, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Getty Images, FILE

According to the White House, Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday ahead of his public remarks.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin taunted Biden on Thursday, mocking the president’s long-held insistence that peace is better achieved through diplomacy while at the same time asking Congress to buy more bombs, munitions and missiles for his allies overseas.

“If Russia has lost the war, why do they supply ATACMS missiles? Let them take them back, and all the other weapons. Let Biden come and sit down for pancakes with us, come and have a tea party with us,” Putin said.

ABC News' Patrick Reevell contributed to this report.