Budget vote in jeopardy as Johnson plays Republican whack-a-mole

The vote could come Tuesday night, though it may slip later into the week.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks with reporters as he walks to the House Chamber from his office at the U.S. Capitol, Feb. 24, 2025 in Washington.

House Republicans remain divided over the budget blueprint to jumpstart the process to advance Trump's agenda, putting a vote planned for Tuesday evening in jeopardy as Speaker Mike Johnson attempts to rally his rank and file.

Following a closed-door conference meeting, GOP leaders say that while the hope is still to move forward with a floor vote Tuesday night, it could slip further into the week. There are several lawmakers who have splintered off to publicly oppose the measure, while even more hold back their support with the hope of extracting changes.

"​​We're planning to take up our budget resolution as early as today," Johnson told reporters on Tuesday, suggesting the vote may get pushed. "There may be a vote tonight. There may not be. Stay tuned. That's why you get paid. Hang around here," he added.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks with reporters as he walks to the House Chamber from his office at the U.S. Capitol, Feb. 24, 2025 in Washington. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise is actively defending the budget -- contending that Democrats are "lying" when they assert that Republicans are primed to make deep cuts to Medicaid.

"This bill doesn't even mention the word 'Medicaid' a single time, and yet, all Democrats are doing is lying about what's in the budget because they don't want to talk about the truth," Scalise said. "Instead of just sitting back and licking their wounds that they're completely out of touch with the American people, their only choice is to resort to lying about what's in this vote today. There is no Medicaid in this bill. There are no Medicaid cuts in this bill. Yet that's all they're saying."

While the blueprint itself does not mention Medicaid directly, it sets a goal of at least $2 trillion in cuts to mandatory federal spending, which includes funding for entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare.

US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Republican of Louisiana, holds a copy of the House Republican's budget bill during a press conference following the Republican Conference meeting, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Feb. 25, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Johnson and his leadership team have worked for weeks to mollify concerns -- an effort the speaker says will continue with holdouts Tuesday afternoon. Currently there are four public no votes including Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson and Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz. The speaker can only afford to lose one defection before a second betrayal kills the effort.

Following the meeting, Massie quipped that GOP leaders have "convinced him" to vote no -- predicting the measure would actually increase the deficit by billions of dollars.

Rep. Thomas Massie speaks to reporters as she arrives for a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol, on Feb. 25, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Nevertheless, Johnson defended the blueprint.

"The objective and our commitment has always been deficit neutrality. That's the goal here. If we can reduce the deficit, even better," Johnson said responding to accusations that the plan would increase the deficit.

Some additional Republicans are undecided including New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, stressing she is acting on behalf of her aging constituency.

"I'm still undecided, but I'm leaning more towards yes because I've gotten some clarity and assurances that make me feel comfortable allowing this process to move forward," she said. "We have to make sure that leadership includes those of us who have large Medicaid populations in that process."

Self-proclaimed "budget hawk" Georgia Rep. Rich McCormick said he's still "in discussions" on whether or not to back the resolution.

"I'd like us to be more aggressive on spending cuts so we can save on things like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid," he said.

"I am trying to figure out exactly what this entails… how this bill is going to affect the actual hard numbers, and that's what I'm interested in," he said.

House Democrats gathered on the Capitol steps Tuesday afternoon to protest an "assault" on democracy and the "reckless Republican budget."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries led the group of lawmakers, declaring that Democrats have unified their opposition against the measure.

"So let me be clear, House Democrats will not provide a single vote to this reckless Republican budget, not one, not one, not one. They will not get a single Democratic vote. Why? Because we're voting with the American people," he said.

Jeffries said the GOP budget plan "represents the largest Medicaid cut in American history," adding that "children will be devastated. Families will be devastated. People with disabilities will be devastated. Seniors will be devastated. Hospitals will be devastated; nursing homes will be devastated."

"Everything we care about is under assault. The economy is under assault. The safety net is under assault. Our very way of life as a country is under assault. Democracy itself is under assault. Donald Trump, the administration and House Republicans are hurting the American people," he said.