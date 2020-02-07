Building a debate set: By the numbers It took more than two weeks to assemble the set.

New Hampshire debate stage set in timelapse footage

New Hampshire debate stage set in timelapse footage Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC

Friday's Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News and WMUR-TV will be held at the Sullivan Arena at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The actual set for the debate was brought to Manchester from Houston, Texas, where it had been used for the third Democratic debate in September.

Starting on Jan. 23, dozens of technicians, set designers and construction workers transformed the 200-by-85-foot hockey rink into a fully-wired, ready for a prime-time debate hall worthy of a presidential debate.

Here’s what it took to make it happen:

-- 1886 miles the set was transported

-- 15,000 pounds of scenery and lighting brought to Manchester

-- 16 days to reassemble the set in Sullivan Arena

-- 20,000,000 LED pixels across 10 screens in the debate hall

-- 15,000 hours to set up the stage

-- 14,000 seats in the arena

-- 7 podiums in the arena

-- 30 cameras set up throughout the hall

-- 220 chain motors holding the scenery