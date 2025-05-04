Catholic community reacts to Trump's AI image of himself as the pope

Pope Francis meets with President Donald Trump on the occasion of their private audience at the Vatican, May 24, 2017.

An AI-generated image of President Donald Trump dressed as the pope is drawing criticism from some Catholics after it was posted on social media just days before the papal conclave to select the next pontiff begins in Rome.

The image, which was shared on Trump's social media and the official White House account on Friday evening, shows an AI-generated image of the president wearing papal clothes and sitting on a throne.

The White House posted an AI generated image of Trump wearing papal clothing and sitting on a throne, which faced backlash from members of the Catholic community. ABC News

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, was asked by reporters about the image on Sunday after he had finished a service at a church in Rome. In his response, Dolan used the Italian words, "brutta figura," meaning the post was embarrassing.

"I hope he didn't have anything to do with it. It wasn't good. As Italians say, it was brutta figura (embarrasing)."

The New York State Catholic Conference also voiced outrage at the image, saying "there is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President."

American Cardinal Timothy Dolan spoke to reporters after a mass service in Rome on May 4, 2025. @thegnewsroom via X

"We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us," the conference said on X on Saturday.

Father James Martin, a papal contributor for ABC, said on "This Week" Sunday, "People were surprised by it and thought it was incredibly poor taste, but over here in Rome more people are concerned about the next pope than the current president."

Vice President JD Vance, who is Catholic, denied the post was offensive. When conservative commentator Bill Kristol wrote on X, "Hey, @JDVance, you fine with this disrespect and mocking of the Holy Father?" the vice president replied, "As a general rule, I'm fine with people telling jokes and not fine with people starting stupid wars that kill thousands of my countrymen."

The coffin of Pope Francis is carried in front of dignitaries, including President Donald Trump, center, during his funeral in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. Cecilia Fabiano/AP

When asked to respond to the criticism, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Trump "flew to Italy to pay his respects for Pope Francis and attend his funeral, and he has been a staunch champion for Catholics and religious liberty," according to The Associated Press.

The process to elect the next pope will begin in Wednesday, May 7, according to the Vatican.

ABC News' Camilla Alcini contributed to this report.