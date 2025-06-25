CDC director nominee Susan Monarez grilled on vaccines, public health in confirmation hearing

Sen. Sanders asked Monarez about her thoughts on vaccines during the hearing.

Susan Monarez, nominee to be the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, June 25, 2025 in Washington.

At a confirmation hearing Wednesday, President Donald Trump's pick for the director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Susan Monarez, faced questions about her stance on vaccines -- after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has recently made controversial choices dealing with vaccines.

Monarez was clear in her support for vaccines.

"I think vaccines save lives. I think that we need to continue to support the promotion of utilization of vaccines," Monarez said.

Her comments came as she was asked by Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders about a recent decision reported by POLITICO that Kennedy has decided to end U.S. funding for a global vaccine alliance, Gavi.

"I wasn't involved in that decision making. If I'm confirmed as a CDC director, I will certainly look into it, and I'm happy to follow up with you," Monarez said.

Kennedy has long held many vaccine-skeptic views, refuted by experts and high-quality studies, long before he joined the administration, but he has insisted he is not "anti-vaccine" and rather "pro-safety."

Earlier this month, Kennedy removed all 17 sitting members of the CDC's vaccine advisory committee and replaced them with new members. The move has been controversial, with some experts saying it makes the U.S. "less prepared for infectious disease threats."

Monarez outlined her credentials in her opening statements, touting her experience with health technology and public health. She also laid out her goals as the CDC director, which includes restoring public trust, modernizing public health infrastructure and employing evidence-based rapid decision making.

"These priorities support the president's and the secretary's vision of a healthier America. To achieve them, I will lead with integrity, transparency and purpose, and work with Congress to maximize health outcomes and protect the American people," Monarez said in her opening statement.

Trump tapped Monarez to lead the CDC in March after the administration withdrew Trump's other pick, Dr. David Weldon, to head the agency citing the fact that he did not have the votes needed to be confirmed.

Monarez, if confirmed, will work with Kennedey to "prioritize Accountability, High Standards, and Disease Prevention to finally address the Chronic Disease Epidemic and, MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN!" Trump said in a social media post announcing her nomination.

Monarez has served as the acting CDC director since late January.

She has experience in both the public and private sector -- including working in the government under former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Trump's first term and Joe Biden. Her work has included strategies to combat antimicrobial resistance, too.

She has also led projects to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve health outcomes.