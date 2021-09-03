Cedric Richmond & Sen. Bill Cassidy Sunday on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, September 5, 2021.

By
ABC News
September 3, 2021, 8:02 PM
1 min read

HEADLINERS

Cedric Richmond

Senior Adviser to the President

Exclusive

Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D.

(R) Louisiana

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9/11 PANEL

Martha Raddatz

ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent

Co-Anchor, "This Week"

Pierre Thomas

ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent

Charlie Gibson

Former Anchor, “Good Morning America” and “World News”

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Heidi Heitkamp

(D) Former North Dakota Senator

ABC News Contributor

Kristen Soltis Anderson

Republican Strategist

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.

Top Stories

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women's protest

37 minutes ago

Democrats limited in abortion rights fight after Supreme Court decision

Sep 04, 8:23 AM

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

1 hour ago

Deadly flooding calls attention to illegal basement apartments

Sep 03, 5:27 PM

Top Stories

Democrats limited in abortion rights fight after Supreme Court decision

Sep 04, 8:23 AM

Are future COVID-19 variants going to get more aggressive?

Sep 03, 3:57 PM

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

Sen. Gillibrand on Texas abortion law: ‘What happened ... is unconscionable’

Sep 03, 3:55 PM

Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women's protest

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

Democrats limited in abortion rights fight after Supreme Court decision

Sep 04, 8:23 AM

Are future COVID-19 variants going to get more aggressive?

Sep 03, 3:57 PM

Sen. Gillibrand on Texas abortion law: ‘What happened ... is unconscionable’

Sep 03, 3:55 PM

Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women's protest

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Are future COVID-19 variants going to get more aggressive?

Sep 03, 3:57 PM

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

Democrats limited in abortion rights fight after Supreme Court decision

Sep 04, 8:23 AM

Sen. Gillibrand on Texas abortion law: ‘What happened ... is unconscionable’

Sep 03, 3:55 PM

Death toll rises as Northeast reels from historic storm

Sep 03, 9:23 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events