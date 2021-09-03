Cedric Richmond & Sen. Bill Cassidy Sunday on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos"
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, September 5, 2021.
HEADLINERS
Cedric Richmond
Senior Adviser to the President
Exclusive
Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D.
(R) Louisiana
Exclusive
9/11 PANEL
Martha Raddatz
ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent
Co-Anchor, "This Week"
Pierre Thomas
ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent
Charlie Gibson
Former Anchor, “Good Morning America” and “World News”
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Heidi Heitkamp
(D) Former North Dakota Senator
ABC News Contributor
Kristen Soltis Anderson
Republican Strategist
