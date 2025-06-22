Congressional leaders react to Trump ordering strike attack on Iran

Visitors walk in-front of the U.S Capitol, June. 16 2025, in Washington.

Congressional leaders expressed surprise Saturday night about President Donald Trump's announcement he had ordered a U.S. attacked on three Iranian nuclear sites, with some Republicans praising the move and some Democrats questioning the president's authority.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, an Israel hawk, said in an X post moments after Trump announced the attack that it was "the right call."

"The regime deserves it. Well done, President @realDonaldTrump," he said. "To my fellow citizens: We have the best Air Force in the world. It makes me so proud."

President Donald Trump speaks to the press upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, June 20, 2025. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Sen. Bernie Sanders, IIi- was on stage at one of his "Fight Oligarchy" events in Tulsa, Oklahoma when he read a portion of President Trump's post about the strikes to an audience that immediately began booing.

"Not only is this news this that I've heard this second alarming — all of you have just heard. But it is so grossly unconsitutitional. All of you know that the only entity that can take this country to war is the U.S. Congress. the president does not have the right," he added.

Rep. Rick Crawford, an Arizona Republican, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement that he was in touch with the president before the attack and still monitoring the situation.

"As I have said multiple times recently, I regret that Iran has brought the world to this point. That said, I am thankful President Trump understood that the red line -- articulated by Presidents of both parties for decades -- was real," he said.

One Republican in the House, however, questioned the president's power in the strike without Congress.

"This is not constitutional," Rep. Tom Massie of Kentucky, posted

Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, posted on X, "According to the Constitution we are both sworn to defend, my attention to this matter comes BEFORE bombs fall. Full stop."

"We need to immediately return to DC and vote on @RepThomasMassie and my War Powers Resolution to prevent America from being dragged into another endless Middle East war," Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said in an X post.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks to the press outside the White House in Washington, June 9, 2025. Evan Vucci/AP

House Speaker Mike Johnson was briefed ahead of the U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Johnson was supposed to be in Israel Sunday to address the Knesset, but the trip was scrapped because of the ongoing conflict.

The speaker also put out a statement endorsing the strikes, calling it a "decisive" action that prevents terrorism.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune was also briefed ahead of the U.S. strikes on Iran, according to two sources familiar with the conversation.

GOP Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming posted, "President @realDonaldTrump’s decision to strike Iran’s nuclear program is the right one. The greatest threat to the safety of the United States and the world is Iran with a nuclear weapon.God Bless our troops 🇺🇸"

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn posted, "President Trump made the courageous and correct decision to eliminate the Iranian nuclear threat. God Bless the USA. Thank you to our extraordinary military and our indomitable @POTUS This is what leadership on the world stage looks like."

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman said on X, "As I’ve long maintained, this was the correct move by @POTUS. Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities. I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world. 🇺🇸"

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.