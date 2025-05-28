In this screen grab from a video, Rep. Mike Flood is shown at a town hall meeting on May 28, 2025.

As Elon Musk pans Republicans' major legislative package this week, two House Republicans got an earful from constituents back home on the "big, beautiful bill."

Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., was shouted down and booed in Seward, Nebraska, where hundreds of people attended his town hall.

"When you start to get 300 to 400 people and the majority of them are unhappy, that should start to send a message," attendee Don Hutchinson told KLKN.

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, also faced a rowdy crowd at a town hall in Decorah, Iowa, as she praised President Donald Trump and the passage of bill in the House.

"I was also proud to vote for President Trump's one big, beautiful bill last week. This is a generational investment," Hinson said -- to loud boos from the crowd.

"This is your time," Hinson told the crowd. "So I am here to clear up a lot of the misinformation that's out there because this bill is about securing our borders. This bill is about providing continued tax relief for working Americans and returning our country to prosperity.

"So simply put, anyone who voted no on this bill also voted to allow your taxes to go up," she added.

The crowd jeered and shouted, "No!"

"I don't know why you'd boo tax relief for you," Hinson told the crowd. "I think it's really important that you get to keep more of your own money. So, my philosophy is and always has been it is your money. It's not the government's money."

Flood was criticized over the Medicaid provisions in the bill, which was passed by the House last week but could still be altered by the Senate.

The Medicaid changes in the bill would translate to $700 billion in reduced spending through new eligibility and work requirements that could force millions of people off the program, according to preliminary analysis by the Congressional Budget Office.

Hinson was also pressed by a constituent who had a disability on whether she could lose coverage under the bill.

"OK, so you're disabled. Anyone who is medically frail is explicitly exempted in our legislation," Hinson responded. "That is, that is you. Caretakers of those who are disabled, they are also exempted from that work requirement."

Flood and Hinson did admit there were provisions in the bill that they did not fully support, and Flood was booed when he said he was not aware that the bill contained language that would make it harder for judges to hold parties in contempt of court.

Democrats say the language could protect Trump administration officials from fallout if they defy court orders.

"I am not going to hide the truth," Flood said. "This provision was unknown to me when I voted for that bill, and when I found out that provision was in the bill, I immediately reached out to my Senate counterparts and told them of my concern."

Hinson also revealed her dissatisfaction with some components of the bill, including the state and local tax deduction cap, or SALT, increase.

Flood also said he does not believe the Trump administration can suspend habeas corpus when he was pressed on not doing enough to check the actions of the White House.

"Grow a spine and speak up!" one attendee shouted.

The crowd in Iowa grew raucous when cuts from Musk's Department of Government Efficiency came up. However, Hinson said she has "received overwhelmingly positive feedback" on DOGE's work.

"My entire philosophy is the intent behind those is that we absolutely have to cut waste, fraud and abuse so that we can sustain key programs and investments that Iowans and Americans care about," Hinson said despite being drowned out by the audience.