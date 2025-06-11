David Hogg splits from DNC in 'fundamental disagreement' over vice chair's role

Activist David Hogg speaks at a town hall hosted by the advocacy group March For Our Lives at East LA College. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

David Hogg on Wednesday stepped down from his post as a Democratic National Committee vice chair and will not run in the new version of elections set to start Thursday, ABC News has learned.

In an emailed statement through his PAC, Leaders We Deserve, Hogg says he is stepping down to fully focus on his group's mission to endorse and support aligned candidates in Democratic primaries, a desire at the center of much of the drama between Hogg and senior DNC leaders, including chair Ken Martin.

Hogg said that there is "a clear fundamental disagreement" between he and the party apparatus about the role of vice chair.

"I came into this role to play a positive role in creating the change our party needs. It is clear that there is a fundamental disagreement about the role of a Vice Chair -- and it's okay to have disagreements," Hogg wrote.

"What isn't okay is allowing this to remain our focus when there is so much more we need to be focused on. Ultimately, I have decided to not run in this upcoming election so the party can focus on what really matters. I need to do this work with Leaders We Deserve, and it is going to remain my number one mission to build the strongest party possible," he added.

Hogg went on to write he has respect for his fellow officers, despite disagreements. His fellow vice chair, Malcolm Kenyatta, made no secret of his frustrations with Hogg over the last few weeks.

"I have nothing but admiration and respect for my fellow officers. Even though we have disagreements, we all are here to build the strongest party possible," Hogg wrote.

In response to Hogg stepping down, DNC chair Martin lauded his record and wished him well despite the escalating tensions.

"I commend David for his years of activism, organizing, and fighting for his generation, and while I continue to believe he is a powerful voice for this party, I respect his decision to step back from his post as Vice Chair," Martin said in a statement to ABC News. "I have no doubt that he will remain an important advocate for Democrats across the map. I appreciate his service as an officer, his hard work, and his dedication to the party," he said.

It appeared the DNC re-do election was still on track, just without Hogg on the ticket. Many other details remain unclear, namely if Kenyatta now automatically wins the candidate ballot since he is now unopposed.