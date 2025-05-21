Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly dies at 75

Rep. Gerry Connolly attends a House Rules Committee hearing on the procedures for upcoming votes at the U.S. Capitol, June 28, 2021 in Washington.

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia has died, his office announced Wednesday morning. He was 75 years old.

"It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family," a statement from his family read.

Connolly had served in Congress since 2009. He was a champion for federal workers, pushing back in recent months against the Trump administration and Elon Musk's overhaul of the government.

"We were fortunate to share Gerry with Northern Virginia for nearly 40 years because that was his joy, his purpose, and his passion. His absence will leave a hole in our hearts, but we are proud that his life's work will endure for future generations," his family said.

Just last month, Connolly said he was stepping down from the top Democratic position on the influential House Oversight Committee because his cancer had returned. Connolly had defeated New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the committee chair in December.

He had been diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus in November.

"When I announced my diagnosis six months ago, I promised transparency," he said in his statement last month. "After grueling treatments, we've learned that the cancer, while initially beaten back, has now returned. I'll do everything possible to continue to represent you and thank you for your grace."