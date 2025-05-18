Democratic Rep. Khanna: Biden made a mistake in running again

There was no cover-up of Biden's mental fitness, the congressman said.

Democratic Representative Ro Khanna said there wasn't a cover-up of former President Joe Biden's mental fitness ahead of the 2024 election, but does believe Democrats have to admit their mistakes.

"I don't think it was a cover-up … but I do think that the advisers and people close to Joe Biden owe an explanation … What I don't think the Democratic Party can do is just say, 'Let's talk about the future. Let's move past this,'" Khanna told ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

Khanna defended Biden's accomplishments while in office, but reiterated his stance that the former president made a mistake in pursuing another four years in the White House.

"He's had a remarkable life. He showed a lot of resilience," Khanna said. "I still think Joe Biden has a lot to be proud of in his record. The CHIPS Act to bring semiconductors back, the Inflation Reduction Act to set up clean tech, the fact that we got out of COVID in the economy and had a strong economic recovery. And he has had a lot of resilience in his life. That doesn't mean, though, that he made the right decision to seek a second term."

