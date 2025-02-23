Democratic Sen. Reed: Trump's Pentagon purge is attempt to politicize the military

In this April 26, 2024, file photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Jack Reed, the ranking Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, said Sunday that President Donald Trump's Friday night purge of senior Pentagon leaders is a threat to the nonpartisan nature of the military.

"It was completely unjustified. These men and women were superb professionals. They were committed to their oath to defend the Constitution of the United States. And, apparently, what Trump and [Defense Secretary Pete] Hegseth are trying to do is to politicize the Department of Defense, and it's not surprising they put Kash Patel as the FBI director, who is a partisan, who has no, I think, respect for the traditions of neutrality of the FBI," Reed said in an exclusive interview with ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "And, now they've turned to DOD, and they want everyone in DOD beholden to the president, not to the Constitution. They want everyone there to do what they're told, regardless of the law."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.