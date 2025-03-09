Democrats need their own 'bold agenda to improve the economic well-being of Americans': Schiff

In this Jan. 15, 2025, file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Adam Schiff is shown during a hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said on Sunday that his party needs to have its "own broad, bold agenda" to improve the "economic well-being of Americans."

"We need to be advancing policies and making the arguments about what we have to offer," Schiff said on "This Week." "We need to effectively use litigation as we are. We need to effectively use communication to talk to new people in new ways."

