Democrats condemn Sen. Alex Padilla's treatment at Noem news conference

Sen. Alex Padilla, Democrat from California, who interrupted a press conference held by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, is removed from the venue, in Los Angeles, June 12, 2025.

Democrats expressed outraged after Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California was forcibly removed from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's news conference on Thursday in Los Angeles, taken to the ground and handcuffed by law enforcement officers.

Noem was speaking to the media about the federal response to protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in the area when Padilla entered the room and approached Noem's podium. As he approached, police officers in the room grabbed the senator, rushed him out of the room into a hallway, forced him to the ground and handcuffed him.

Padilla was later seen without handcuffs speaking to Noem in a conference room. Noem said later that the two spoke for 10 to 15 minutes and exchanged phone numbers. Noem said she didn't expect him to be charged.

Noem said law enforcement reacted because he took steps toward her without identifying himself.

Video of the incident captures Padilla identifying himself as he is being dragged out; it's not clear if he identified himself before the incident or as he approached the podium.

Padilla's Democratic colleagues were critical of the way he was treated.

"I just saw something that sickened my stomach -- the manhandling of a United States senator. We need immediate answers to what the hell went on," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called Padilla "one of the most decent people I know."

"This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful," Newsom wrote on X. "Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass posted on X, "What just happened to @SenAlexPadilla is absolutely abhorrent and outrageous."

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus demanded an investigation into the incident.

"This is unacceptable, full stop," the CHC posted on X. "@SenAlexPadilla attended an open press conference to engage in debate, to represent his state, to do his job. We demand a full investigation and consequences for every official involved in this assault against a sitting US senator."

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said Padilla did not identify himself before approaching the podium.

"Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem," she said in a post on X. "Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers' repeated commands. @SecretService thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately."

A statement from Padilla's office said he was in the building to receive a briefing from NORTHCOM commander Gen. Gregory Guillot and was listening to Noem's news conference.

"He tried to ask the Secretary a question, and was forcibly removed by federal agents, forced to the ground and handcuffed. He is not currently detained, and we are working to get additional information," the statement said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.