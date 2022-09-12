Democrats face further pre-midterm infighting: The Note

Familiar dynamics and names are again at the center of it all.

The TAKE with Rick Klein

The taste of party unity Democrats translated into some electoral optimism is looking like a fleeting one -- and familiar dynamics and names are again at the center of it all.

The deal Democrats cut with their own members to rescue the surprise of the summer -- their massive climate and health care bill labeled the Inflation Reduction Act -- carried a price beyond its billions in spending: a commitment to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to approve a package of permitting reforms for energy projects.

Now, after the House comes back to session on Tuesday to approve a resolution marking the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the consequences of that deal will play out amid the drama of an end-of-the-month deadline to avoid a preelection government shutdown.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is joined by some 70 House Democrats in demanding that permitting reform should be separated from any must-pass bills, citing concerns about harming progress on the very environmental priorities they just sought to address.

The Democratic National Committee had to shelve a resolution backing them up late last week, to avoid the awkward situation of putting the party formally at odds with the route favored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Democrats have been here before: Manchin pushing a priority he says he has a commitment on, and rank-and-file members either divided or downright angry that they're in this position at all.

In past standoffs, the consequences have been delays around bills and trimming of legislative sails, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi working with Schumer to get vital bills through. This time, the party's midterm election standing may be at stake -- with threats, recriminations and even a possible shutdown spilling directly into voting season.

In this July 19, 2022, file photo, Senator Joe Manchin attends a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters, FILE

The RUNDOWN with Averi Harper

Vice President Kamala Harris, in recent remarks, is casting Republicans and the current Supreme Court as a threat to democracy.

"Extremist so-called leaders are trumpeting the rhetoric of freedom while they restrict and systematically attempt to take away freedoms," Harris said during a speech at the DNC's summer meeting. "The United States Supreme Court just took a constitutional right that had been recognized from the people of America, from the women of America, and now, these extremist so-called leaders are passing laws to criminalize health care providers and punish women."

In a recent interview with NBC, Harris referred to the nation's highest court as an "activist" court following the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and that the U.S. is "suffering as a nation because of it." Her public comments are a move that follows President Joe Biden's lead, after his controversial comments on "MAGA" Republicans.

As the highest-ranking woman in U.S. government, Harris' warnings about what is at stake in November's elections as it relates to reproductive rights could be particularly impactful.

Midterm elections are typically a referendum on the current administration, but this decidedly strong rhetoric attempts to circumvent that.

The question is if this messaging will be effective in broadening the tent and mobilizing enough disaffected Democrats to cast ballots for Democrats come Election Day.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, Sept. 9, 2022. Adam Davis/POOL/EPA via Shutterstock, FILE

The TIP with Alisa Wiersema

A pair of dueling campaign events swept through neighboring Philadelphia suburbs this weekend, as both Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman rallied supporters across Bucks and Montgomery counties, respectively. The move by both campaigns signals a focus on the state's most vote-heavy regions -- a prospect that may be more difficult for Oz given past Republican struggles with turning out voters in much of the greater Philadelphia areas.

Like many Democratic candidates across the country who have made abortion access a focal point in their campaigns following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, Fetterman seized on the issue during a Sunday rally with Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson.

"Send me to D.C. and you will know I will be there to be that vote to scrap the filibuster and codify Roe v. Wade," Fetterman said during the rally, which had more than 3,000 people in attendance, according to the campaign.

Oz's background as a physician was in effect on Saturday after he gave a "preliminary assessment" to a woman who fainted at his rally, until medics arrived on the scene. During the rally -- which the Oz campaign said had more than 1,200 people in attendance -- the Republican went on to raise another medically related talking point by blasting Fetterman for not committing to a scheduled general election debate after suffering a stroke in May. Oz also rebuffed the lieutenant governor's recent comments to Politico about agreeing to an unspecified debate, saying "to actually agree to a debate you have to actually have a date, and a location."

As reported by ABC News' Will McDuffie, neurologists have said Republicans' attempts to cast doubt on Fetterman's ability to serve in the Senate after his stroke are uninformed.

The latest round of mudslinging in the final months of the campaign season is adding a new element to a race that was largely seen as having Fetterman in the lead and could be shifting Senate prospects among some Republicans looking to flip the upper chamber.

"We're eight weeks away, which is kind of like saying we're in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter, so the truth is, who we have on the field is who we're gonna play," Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said in an interview with "Fox News Sunday."

Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, shakes hands with supporters at The Capitol Diner, on Aug. 12, 2022, in Swatara Township, Pa. Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP

THE PLAYLIST

