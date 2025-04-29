Democrats say Trump's first 100 days gives them a better chance of winning back the House in 2026

Democrats, responding to the 100-day mark of President Donald Trump's second term, argue that the American public's opinion of the White House and Republicans in Congress -- as well as consternation around high prices -- give them an opening to flip the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2026.

In a strategy memo obtained exclusively by ABC News, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the campaign arm of House Democrats, wrote, "In just 100 days, House Republicans and Donald Trump have lost the support of the American people and left a trail of broken promises that will cost them the House majority next year."

Recent polls show approval ratings for Trump and congressional Republicans are underwater -- although congressional Democrats have sometimes performed even worse. In a recent ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll, Trump beats Democrats in Congress in terms of trust to handle the nation's main problems.

The DCCC, however, argues in the memo that Democrats have momentum. The group pointed to ads from some Republican members during the 2024 campaign cycle where they said they would work to get costs down, claiming that they and others have abandoned those promises. The group also alleged that the recent budget blueprint passed by House Republicans will potentially lead to cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.

The U.S. Capitol building is seen on April 28, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Republicans have argued that the budget blueprint does not and will not threaten any benefits or entitlements and that Democrats are causing undue fear. Some also blame actions by the previous White House under Democratic President Joe Biden or factors outside of anyone's control have caused higher prices.

"The DCCC and House Democrats will continue to fight back and hold Republicans accountable for their broken promises ... With every new bill that gets introduced, committee meeting held, and amendment vote taken, the American people will know that Republicans don’t work for them, they work for the billionaires," the Democratic group wrote.

And looking to 2026, the DCCC added, "Their trail of broken promises have helped to put House Democrats on offense with an expansive battleground map, including more initial Districts in Play than any cycle since 2018. The DCCC will continue to build upon this momentum on our way to taking back the House next year."

Republicans held on to a slim majority in the House in the 2024 election.

President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One as he departs for Rome, Italy, to attend Pope Francis' funeral, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, April 25, 2025. Nathan Howard/Reuters

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the campaign arm of House Republicans, has expressed confidence that the GOP will hold the House in the 2026 midterms. The group celebrated Trump's 100 day mark on Tuesday as a milestone for momentum for an agenda the group said is revitalizing the country.

NRCC chair Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., wrote in a statement on Tuesday, "In just 100 days, President Trump has reignited American greatness. He's secured our border, put America back on top, and restored the American Dream. House Republicans will continue working with him and building on this historic momentum."

The DCCC's memo comes as Democratic officials and other figures mark 100 days of Trump's second term in office, although the party is still divided over how to rebuild after its losses in 2024.

To mark the 100-day milestone, Democratic mayors and governors have been pointing to federal government spending cuts or new policies that they say have a deleterious impact on their states.

A few well-known governors, including Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker -- who created buzz during remarks on Sunday in New Hampshire when he said that "these Republicans cannot know a moment of peace" -- will be holding a virtual town hall on Tuesday night about "how Democratic governors are standing up to protect the people in their states," according to the Democratic Governors Association.

From left, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Maya Wiley, president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and Sen. Cory Booker, conduct a live-stream on the House steps of the U.S. Capitol, on April 27, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Democratic members of Congress and party officials have been marking the run-up to the 100-day mark with town halls and protests. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and House Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., staged an hours-long "sit-in" on the House steps on Sunday to protest Congressional Republicans' budget plans.

Some Democrats have argued that the disparate responses to the administration are actually a strength for the party while it is locked out of power in Washington.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was the running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, said at a talk on Monday night that the Democratic Party needs to "flood the zone" and "fill every single lane, and if there's one that's better than another, then let's all pick that lane and do more of that."

Harris herself is set to deliver remarks on Wednesday in San Francisco, one day after the administration's 100-day mark, at the 20th anniversary celebration for Emerge, an organization that supports Democratic women running for office.