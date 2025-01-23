The order grants the agencies the "same authority already granted to the FBI."

DHS allows US Marshals, DEA and ATF to carry out immigration enforcement

The Department of Homeland Security is allowing certain law enforcement components from the Department of Justice to carry out the "functions" of an immigration officer, according to a new memo sent by the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Benjamine Huffeman.

Huffeman's memo, obtained by ABC News, said the order grants the agencies the "same authority already granted to the FBI." It said that agents can enforce immigration law.

The agencies listed in the memo are the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the US Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The DEA and ATF have had little experience historically in carrying out immigration enforcement. Historically, the US Marshals only get involved when there has been a migrant who has become a fugitive.

Earlier this week, it was announced federal immigration authorities will be permitted to target schools and churches after President Donald Trump revoked a directive barring arrests in "sensitive" areas.

DHS announced Tuesday it would roll back the policy to "thwart law enforcement in or near so-called sensitive areas."

Schools and houses of worship were once deemed off-limits, as were hospitals, funerals, weddings and public demonstrations, but no longer after the announcement.

"Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense," Huffeman said Tuesday.