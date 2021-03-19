DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, Gov. Doug Ducey, Rep. Michael McCaul, Rep. Judy Chu Sunday On “This Week” with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

HEADLINERS

Alejandro Mayorkas

Homeland Security Secretary

Gov. Doug Ducey

(R) Arizona

Rep. Michael McCaul

(R) Texas

Rep. Judy Chu

(D) California

Jonathan Karl

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent

Matt Gutman

ABC News Chief National Correspondent

Laura Barrón-López

POLITICO White House Correspondent

"This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz reports from El Paso, TX and goes one-on-one with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to discuss the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, where she has exclusive reporting on the ground and in the air, including an interview with Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.). Plus, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) joins Raddatz in Texas. Rep. Judy Chu (D. Calif.), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, joins to discuss the growing cases of violence against Asian Americans. And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl, ABC News Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman, and POLITICO White House Correspondent Laura Barrón-López.

