DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, Gov. Doug Ducey, Rep. Michael McCaul, Rep. Judy Chu Sunday On “This Week” with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, March 21, 2021.
HEADLINERS
Alejandro Mayorkas
Homeland Security Secretary
Gov. Doug Ducey
(R) Arizona
Exclusive
Rep. Michael McCaul
(R) Texas
Exclusive
Rep. Judy Chu
(D) California
Exclusive
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Jonathan Karl
ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent
Matt Gutman
ABC News Chief National Correspondent
Laura Barrón-López
POLITICO White House Correspondent
"This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz reports from El Paso, TX and goes one-on-one with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to discuss the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, where she has exclusive reporting on the ground and in the air, including an interview with Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.). Plus, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) joins Raddatz in Texas. Rep. Judy Chu (D. Calif.), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, joins to discuss the growing cases of violence against Asian Americans. And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl, ABC News Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman, and POLITICO White House Correspondent Laura Barrón-López.
