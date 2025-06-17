DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized for allergic reaction

She was taken to a hospital "out of an abundance of caution," spokesperson said.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was taken to a Washington, D.C., hospital by ambulance for an allergic reaction on Tuesday, a DHS spokesperson said.

"Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution," the spokesperson said. "She is alert and recovering."

Noem's hospitalization was first reported by CNN.

