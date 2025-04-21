Secretary Noem's purse snatched from DC restaurant with $3K in cash inside

The bag contained a passport, DHS access card and other items, an official said.

ByLuke Barr
April 21, 2025, 11:52 AM

Department of Homeland Security Seceretary Kristi Noem's purse was stolen at a Washington restaurant over the weekend, according to a DHS official.

Noem had $3,000 in cash in her purse, along with her passport, makeup bag, DHS access card, apartment key and other items.

A DHS official said the secretary had the cash because her family was in town and she was treating them to Easter festivities.

A man wearing a mask walked by the secretary's table and snatched the purse. The Secret Service is investigating, according to the DHS official.

Related Topics

Sponsored Content by Taboola

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events