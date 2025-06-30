Department of Justice suing Los Angeles over sanctuary city policy

The LA City Council and Mayor Karen Bass are named among the defendants.

The Department of Justice is suing the city of Los Angeles over its sanctuary city policy, alleging it interferes with the enforcement of federal immigration laws, officials announced on Monday.

"The challenged law and policies of the City of Los Angeles obstruct the Federal Government's enforcement of federal immigration law and impede consultation and communication between federal, state, and local law enforcement officials that is necessary for federal officials to carry out federal immigration law and keep Americans safe," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit is targeting Ordinance Number 188441, which prohibits city resources, including personnel, from being used for immigration enforcement. The DOJ is seeking a permanent injunction barring the city from enforcing the ordinance.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass attends a press conference with civic leaders and members of the immigrant community, June 12, 2025, in Los Angeles. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Los Angeles City Council and the city's mayor, Karen Bass, are named among the defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed Monday in California's Central District federal court.

The lawsuit comes after President Donald Trump deployed National Guardsmen and Marines to the city, over the objections of local and state leaders, in response to protests against the government's immigration crackdown.

"Sanctuary policies were the driving cause of the violence, chaos, and attacks on law enforcement that Americans recently witnessed in Los Angeles," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement Monday. "Jurisdictions like Los Angeles that flout federal law by prioritizing illegal aliens over American citizens are undermining law enforcement at every level -- it ends under President Trump."

Bill Essayli, U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, said in a statement that the lawsuit holds Los Angeles "accountable for deliberately obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration law."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.