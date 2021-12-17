Dr. Anthony Fauci & Rep. Adam Kinzinger Sunday on "This Week" with co-anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, December 19, 2021.

HEADLINER

Dr. Anthony Fauci

White House Chief Medical Adviser

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director

Rep. Adam Kinzinger

(R) Illinois

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Yvette Simpson

Democracy for America CEO

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Dispatch Staff Writer

ABC News Contributor

Robert Costa

Co-Author, “Peril”

The Washington Post National Political Reporter

Rachael Bade

Politico Playbook Co-Author

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.