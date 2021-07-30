Dr. Anthony Fauci, Secretary Pete Buttigieg & Rep. Adam Kinzinger Sunday On “This Week” with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, August 1, 2021.

HEADLINERS

Dr. Anthony Fauci

White House Chief Medical Adviser

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director

Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Transportation Secretary

Exclusive

Rep. Adam Kinzinger

(R) Illinois

Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol

Exclusive

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Rick Klein

ABC News Political Director

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Rachael Bade

Politico Playbook Co-Author

Reihan Salam

Manhattan Institute President

