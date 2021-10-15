Dr. Anthony Fauci Sunday on “This Week” With Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, October 17, 2021.

By
ABC News
October 15, 2021, 6:59 PM
1 min read

HEADLINERS

Dr. Anthony Fauci

White House Chief Medical Adviser

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SUPPLY CHAIN GRIDLOCK PANEL

Deirdre Bolton

ABC News Business Correspondent

Diane Swonk

Chief Economist and Managing Director, Grant Thornton LLP

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Jonathan Karl

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent

Co-Anchor, "This Week"

Rick Klein

ABC News Political Director

MaryAlice Parks

ABC News Weekend White House Correspondent

Stephanie Ramos

ABC News Correspondent

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.

Top Stories

3 hours ago
Oct 14, 9:19 PM
37 minutes ago
3 hours ago
2 hours ago

Top Stories

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
2 hours ago
3 hours ago
Oct 14, 9:19 PM

Top Stories

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
2 hours ago
3 hours ago
Oct 14, 9:19 PM

Top Stories

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
2 hours ago
Oct 14, 6:37 AM
Oct 14, 9:19 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events