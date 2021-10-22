Dr. Anthony Fauci Sunday on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, October 24, 2021.

HEADLINERS

Dr. Anthony Fauci

White House Chief Medical Adviser

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Jane Coaston

New York Times Podcast Host, "The Argument"

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Dispatch Staff Writer

ABC News Contributor

CHINA PANEL

Steve Ganyard

ABC News Contributor

Bonnie Glaser

Director, Asia Program, German Marshall Fund

Plus, Chief Washington Correspondent and This Week Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl reports on the bellwether Virginia gubernatorial race and what the outcome there could foretell ahead of the 2022 midterm elections

