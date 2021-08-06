Dr. Francis Collins Sunday On “This Week with George Stephanopoulos"
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, August 8, 2021.
HEADLINERS
Dr. Francis Collins
National Institutes of Health Director
Exclusive
AFGHANISTAN PANEL
Ryan Crocker
Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Janis Shinwari
Co-Founder, No One Left Behind
WILDFIRES PANEL
Michael Mann
Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science & Director of Earth System Science Center, Penn State University
Kristina Dahl
Senior Climate Scientist, Union of Concerned Scientists
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Rahm Emanuel
(D) Former Chicago Mayor
ABC News Contributor
Yvette Simpson
Democracy for America CEO
ABC News Contributor
Sarah Isgur
Dispatch Staff Writer
ABC News Contributor
