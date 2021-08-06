Dr. Francis Collins Sunday On “This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, August 8, 2021.

HEADLINERS

Dr. Francis Collins

National Institutes of Health Director

Exclusive

AFGHANISTAN PANEL

Ryan Crocker

Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Janis Shinwari

Co-Founder, No One Left Behind

WILDFIRES PANEL

Michael Mann

Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science & Director of Earth System Science Center, Penn State University

Kristina Dahl

Senior Climate Scientist, Union of Concerned Scientists

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Rahm Emanuel

(D) Former Chicago Mayor

ABC News Contributor

Yvette Simpson

Democracy for America CEO

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Dispatch Staff Writer

ABC News Contributor

