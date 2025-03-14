Dr. Oz, Trump's nominee to lead Medicaid and Medicare, to face Senate grilling

In this Aug. 16, 2024, file photo, Dr. Oz appears at an event in New York.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, faces a confirmation hearing Friday before the Senate Finance Committee.

Oz, a doctor and former television host whose nomination to lead CMS has put him in the political spotlight for the first time since his unsuccessful bid for a U.S. Senate seat three years ago, is expected to have to deal with tough questions from Democrats on the 27-member committee, which will vote whether to move his nomination to a floor vote in front of the entire Senate.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, in particular, has been increasingly vocal ahead of the hearing about Oz's financial ties to health care companies that he will now oversee in his role at CMS and his past comments about privatizing Medicare, one of the programs he'll manage.

She also criticized what she calls his "hostile record" on abortion rights, referring to Oz's comments on the campaign trail that a woman's decision to get an abortion should be made by her, her doctor and "local political leaders."

"The implication that elected officials should be involved in a woman's personal health treatment decision is terrifying and antithetical to patient health," Warren wrote to Oz on Thursday.

Warren asked him if he would use his position to issue guidance that could defund Planned Parenthood, or withdraw Medicaid funds from states that protect abortion rights in various ways.

In this Aug. 16, 2024, file photo, Dr. Oz appears at an event in New York. Kyle Stevens/Shutterstock, FILE

Oz is also likely to be questioned about a report from Democrats who inspected his tax returns and said that he underpaid on Social Security and Medicare taxes by using a limited liability loophole.

"Dr. Oz's position is counter to the position of the Department of Treasury and results in him not paying into Social Security and Medicare, the very healthcare program he hopes to manage," Democratic Senate Finance committee staff wrote in the memo, circulated around the committee.

"He avoided hundreds of thousands of dollars in Social Security and Medicare taxes in the years reviewed," the staff wrote. They reviewed Oz's taxes from 2021 to 2023.

The committee staff reviewed Oz's tax returns and met with the nominee, his accountant and his lawyers earlier in March. Oz and his team maintained that he was not liable for the taxes the Democrats said he owed, according to the memo.

Ranking member Sen. Elizabeth Warren attends a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen building on Feb. 27, 2025. Tom Williams/AP

Oz in the past has expressed support for Medicare Advantage , a Medicare-approved plan run by private insurance companies. The plan must follow rules set by Medicare, such as limiting out-of-pocket expenses and covering all services covered by traditional Medicare.

"Medicare Advantage has definitely become a much more important part of the Medicare program. It's now the most popular coverage option within the program," Joe Albanese, a senior policy analyst at the right-leaning think tank Paragon Health Institute, told ABC News.

"It's grown very rapidly in popularity over the past decade," he continued. "And that's going change the way that the government interacts with Medicare and Medicare beneficiaries."

In an op-ed co-written for Forbes in June 2020, Oz said Medicare Advantage offers better care due to there being competing plans. He said Medicare Advantage could also be expanded to all Americans who are not on Medicaid, which would be funded by a 20% payroll tax. He has also promoted Medicare Advantage on his show, "The Dr. Oz Show."

Oz rose to prominance after frequent guest appearances on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in the early 2000s.