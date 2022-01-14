Dr. Vivek Murthy, Rep. Jim Clyburn & Tom Bossert Sunday on “This Week” With Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, January 16, 2022.

HEADLINERS

Dr. Vivek Murthy

U.S. Surgeon General

Rep. Jim Clyburn

House Majority Whip

(D) South Carolina

Tom Bossert

Former Trump Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser

ABC News Contributor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Cecilia Vega

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent

Rachel Scott

ABC News Congressional Correspondent

Ian Pannell

ABC News Senior Foreign Correspondent

Steve Inskeep

Host of NPR's “Morning Edition” and “Up First”

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

