Graham said he believes the regime still wants to make a nuclear weapon.

'Too early to tell' if Iran has given up its nuclear ambitions: Sen. Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham said it's "too early to tell" if Iran has given up its nuclear ambitions following U.S. strikes against key nuclear facilities in the country, but the Trump ally said he believes it's still the regime's "desire" to make a nuclear weapon.

On Friday, President Donald Trump seemed to dismiss the potential for Iran to resume its enrichment program, telling reporters, "The last thing they're thinking about right now is enriched uranium."

Pressed by "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl about those comments and whether Iran has given up its "ambitions to be a nuclear power," Graham said, "Too early to tell. I do agree that the three sites were obliterated."

But, the South Carolina Republican argued that while Iran is "done with that enrichment program," the regime is "not done wanting to destroy Israel or trying to come after us."

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks with ABC News while appearing on This Week, June 29, 2025. ABC News

"Operation Midnight Hammer was a tremendous military success. It set the program back, I think, a couple years," Graham said. "But the question for the world, does the regime still desire to make a nuclear weapon? The answer is yes. Do they still desire to destroy Israel and come after us? The answer is yes. Until that changes, we've got to keep our -- we're in trouble."

Trump has suggested there may be a meeting with the Iranians at some point soon. Graham said he believes Iran must publicly affirm Israel's sovereignty before any such meeting should occur.

"Here's the requirement to sit down and talk: They have to say, for the first time, the Iranian regime, 'We recognize Israel's right to exist. We don't like the state, we don't like what they do, but we recognize Israel has the right to exist as a people,'" Graham said. "If they can't say that, you're never going to get a deal worth a damn. So before you sit down with the Iranians, make them say publicly for the first time, 'Israel has a right to exist,' and they can't say that, that tells you all you need to know about who you're dealing with."

Here are more highlights from Graham's interview:

Graham says Trump told him "it's time to move" on Russia sanctions bill

Graham: So what does this bill do? If you're buying products from Russia and you're not helping Ukraine, then there's a 500% tariff on your products coming to the United States. India and China buy 70% of Putin's oil. They keep his war machine going. My bill has 84 co-sponsors. It would allow the President to put tariffs on China and India and other countries, to get them — stop them from supporting Putin's war machine, to get him to the table for the first time yesterday, the President told me --

Karl: You were playing golf with him.

Graham: Yeah, I was playing golf with him. He says, 'It's time to move, move your bill.' 'There's a waiver in the bill, Mr. President, you're in charge of whether or not it's to be implemented.' But we're going to give President Trump a tool in the toolbox he doesn't have today. After the July break, we're going to pass a bill that would allow the president --

Karl: And he's going to sign it?

Graham: Yeah, I think we're in good shape, but he has a waiver. It's up to him how to impose it, but we're trying to get Putin to the table.

On the Supreme Court decision on injunctions: "Judge-shopping needs to stop."

Graham: So the ruling was, a single judge cannot stop policy for the entire country -- that's beyond the mandate of a federal district court judge. You still have judicial review, but it has to go up the chain. A single judge can't stop a program for the entire country. And that's a good thing, because people were going judge shopping. The right would go judge -- Karl: I mean you were going judge-shopping back in the day.

Graham: Everybody goes judge-shopping!

Karl: I'm old enough to remember when you were all in favor of the injunction against DAPA (Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents) under Obama.

Graham: Totally! I mean -- and I'm here to say, judge-shopping needs to stop. We need to have a system where if you're going to enjoin policy for the nation, it's done at a higher level than a single judge for the left or the right.

On Trump attacking fellow Republican Sen. Thom Tillis

Karl: The president went on a tirade against Tillis last night, said he's going to meet with primary challengers, said that he's grandstanding on all of this. What do you make of that? Is it grandstanding?

Graham: I've been on the receiving end of that (laughs).

Karl: Yes, you have.

Graham: He runs hard, and he can forgive. We're trying to do hard things that should be done and have to be done. We're $37 trillion in debt. Medicaid has grown 50% in five years. It's about to take over Medicare. What we've done [in this bill] is limited the growth to 6% for two years, 4% after that, so Medicaid is not cut.